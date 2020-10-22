Man pronounced dead at scene of Marrero Wednesday night shooting

Shot several times, the victim was found in a vehicle that crashed into a second vehicle after the shooting. First responders said the victim died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man died after he was shot several times in Marrero late Wednesday night, sheriff's deputies said in a report.

Deputies were sent to Lapalco and Betty boulevards around 10 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting in the area, but when they got there, they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

First responders said the victim was dead at the scene of the crime. The victim's name and age haven't been released by investigators.

The victim was found in a vehicle that crashed into a second vehicle after the shooting, a report from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday night.

JPSO Public Information Officer Capt. Jason Rivard said the investigation is ongoing.

As JPSO homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867 or JPSO's Homicide Section at 504.364.5300

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

