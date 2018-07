NEW ORLEANS -- Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a wheelchair-bound man near Jackson Square Sunday night.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, Sylbe Paul, 41, attempted to pull the jacket off a man in a wheelchair to steal his wallet.

The 77-year-old man fought back and was pulled out of his chair before a bystander stepped in and separated the two men.

NOPD officers arrested Paul on the scene.

