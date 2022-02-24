Man receives 20-year sentence for CVS robbery where NOPD officer was shot

Court documents said that Sansbury and co-defendant Alan Parson entered the CVS, which is a 24-hour store, armed with weapons.

NEW ORLEANS — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in an attempted armed robbery of an Uptown CVS store that resulted in a police officer being shot in 2019.

The United States Attorney’s Office said that Richard Sansbury pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery involving a controlled substance, one count of armed robbery involving a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to 121 months in the federal Bureau of prisons for each of the first two counts and 120 months in prison for the final count. The first two counts will run concurrently, while the last will be added to the end of the sentence, making it 241 months in all.

They zip tied a cashier and another employee and filled a large trash bag with pill bottles from the pharmacy’s safe. As they tried to get away, they ran into officers who were responding to the scene and a shootout ensued. One officer was shot in the shoulder.

Surveillance video captured both the robbery and actions at the store and the shootout with police that followed.

The case was prosecuted as part of a joing federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Following his imprisonment, Sansbury will be on supervised release for four years.