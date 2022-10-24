Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner

Jonathon Brown of New Orleans was most recently found guilty of attempted murder among other charges after a shooting at a Marrero bar in 2019.

MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law.

Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting the owner of a bar and grill in Marrero four times in the back, paralyzing him.

According to reports, this all began on September 3rd, 2019, when one of Brown’s family members allegedly groped the bar owner’s wife, leading the owner to demand Brown’s relative to leave the business on the 6500 block of Lapalco Boulevard. This reportedly led to a fight between the relative and the owner outside of the bar.

After the fight ended, the owner began to walk away from the fight, when Brown emerged and shot him. Footage from the scene shows Brown hanging around the parking lot ahead of the incident. A security guard then fired back, and Brown fled the scene. Detectives arrested Brown on October 11th, 2019.

Nearly three years later, Brown was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm on August 25th.

The case found that Brown attempted to destroy evidence of the shooting by discarding the 9mm semi-automatic pistol he used, leading to the obstruction of justice charge. Brown was not legally allowed to own a firearm because he was convicted of possession of cocaine in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court back in 2013.

Still, Brown’s attorney argues that he was not the shooter, according to Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick, Jr.

The security guard who fired back at Brown the night of the shooting was also not legally permitted to possess a firearm because of a 2006 conviction of simple robbery. He pleaded guilty in January and received a suspended 5-year prison sentence with probation, in exchange for his testimony against Brown as the shooter.

On September 23rd, a 24th Judicial District Court judge sentenced Brown to 50 years for attempted murder, 20 years for firearm possession, and 40 years for obstruction of justice. These are the maximum sentences for these charges.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office filed a multiple bill following the September 23rd sentencing, alleging that Brown was a triple-offender. He had two unrelated possession of a firearm charges as well as the drug charge.

On Friday, the judge vacated the 50-year sentence and sentenced him to 70 years for attempted murder.