MARRERO, La. — A man was severely stabbed on the Westbank overnight Sunday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies said it happened in Marrero near Freemark and Artesa drive around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

Few details were immediately available, but JPSO officials said the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Deputies are investigating the attack, which they classified as an aggravated battery by cutting.

They ask anyone with information about the incident that could lead to an arrest to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.