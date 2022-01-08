Man gets 25 years for sex trafficking at 2020 Super Bowl

Additional evidence showed that he also planned to take the women and the girl to Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game and New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in South Florida.

Court records show that 48-year-old Edward Walker was sentenced Thursday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

A jury found him guilty in October of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor by force and coercion and transporting a person for sexual activity, The Associated Press reports.

In January 2020, prosecutors say Walker brought two adult women and a 17-year-old girl to the Miami area from Connecticut to engage in commercial sex acts during the days before the Super Bowl.

Prosecutors say Walker "emotionally, psychologically and financially coerced the woman and girl into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money while in Miami," AP explains. He reportedly kept all of the money.

Additional evidence showed that Walker also planned to take the women and the girl to Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game and New Orleans during Mardi Gras.