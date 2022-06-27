Man found shot to death inside of a car

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot to death inside of a car late Sunday night, according to New Orleans Police.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Louisa Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the victim, a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible for the Homicide and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and a motive following family notification.