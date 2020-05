Police responding to the scene found a man shot to death near the intersection of Mandeville and North Derbigny.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the Fifth District of New Orleans Saturday night.

The victim was found near the intersection of Mandeville and North Derbigny Streets just after 6 p.m.

Police were responding to the call of a shooting when the found the man who was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said investigators are looking for clues to identify a possible suspect.