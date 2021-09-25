Man shot and killed in Harvey Saturday

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of a Harvey man Saturday night.
According to deputies, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Apache Drive at around 4:50 pm.
Upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.
At the moment there is no suspect or motive and the man's identity will not be released until the victim’s family is notified.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with the information is asked to call the Homicide Section of JPSO at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.