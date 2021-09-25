Man shot and killed in Harvey Saturday

According to deputies, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Apache Drive at around 4:50 pm.

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of a Harvey man Saturday night.

Upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Man killed in Harvey shooting—full release below pic.twitter.com/rhbV7iLLkq — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) September 26, 2021

At the moment there is no suspect or motive and the man's identity will not be released until the victim’s family is notified.