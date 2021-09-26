Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of East Coronet Court.

NEW ORLEANS — A 33-year-old man is dead Sunday from gunshot wounds in New Orleans East, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene to help the victim, who was found inside of a vehicle, but they said he died at the scene of the crime.

The shooting happened in the West Lake residential area in New Orleans East.

The man was shot and killed in the 6800 block of East Coronet Court.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news, forecasts and more.