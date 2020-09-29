Man shot and killed in New Orleans East

The NOPD said a man suffered several gunshot wounds late Monday night.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say that a man who was shot an injured in an incident near the intersection of Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway was driven to the 5100 block of Lakeview Court where responding officer found him deceased.

NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said police were called just before 11 p.m. Monday night and officers who responded to the Lakeview Court site found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.