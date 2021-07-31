NOPD: Man shot and killed in N.O East shooting

According to a release sent to WWLTV, a man was shot and killed near the intersection of Lake Forest and Read Boulevards.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the West Lake Forest area Saturday.

Not many details are available at the moment but according to an eyewitness, there are several NOPD units on the scene with police tape blocking off the area.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for evidence and talking to possible witnesses who may have seen or heard anything about the incident, the investigation is ongoing.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a homicide near the intersection of Lake Forest and Read boulevards. Initial reports show one male suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/AtifzR7XDZ — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2021

