Man shot and killed in the Seventh Ward

The NOPD says they found a 51-year-old man dead at the scene Saturday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police say a man has died after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday morning.

Investigators say officers received a call about a shooting in the 2000 block of Hope Street just after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced him dead at the scene. The man has not been identified yet and the Coroner’s Office says they will release his name and cause of death once they complete an autopsy.

The NOPD says detectives are working to find the person responsible and have not released any further information.

If you know anything about this case that could help investigators, call the NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, or toll free at 1-877-903-7867. You can remain anonymous.