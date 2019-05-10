DALLAS — Updated at 6:25 p.m. with the victim's identity and additional details.

The former neighbor of Botham Jean was gunned down Friday night at an apartment complex, according to police sources and an attorney for the Jean family.

Joshua Brown, 28, was shot several times by an unknown person late Friday night, according to a post by attorney Lee Merritt. Merritt is an attorney for Botham Jean's family.

Merritt tweeted that he spoke to Brown’s mother Saturday and she was “devastated.”

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office also confirmed Sunday morning that Brown was the victim Friday night's shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 10:35 p.m. at the Atera Apartments near the 4606 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Police say when they arrived at the complex, they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After Friday night’s shooting witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot after the shooting. They were not able to provide a physical description of any possible suspects.

Brown was a witness in the murder trial of Amber Guyger, appearing on the stand on Sept. 24. He lived across the hall from Botham Jean.

The men met earlier in the day on Sept. 6, 2018, after an apartment manager knocked on Brown's door and told him about a noise complaint.

Later that night, Brown was returning home when he heard loud voices as he walked down the hall.

He said it sounded like "two people meeting each other by surprise" but couldn't make out what the voices were saying, but heard gunshots.

Brown choked up on the witness stand and took a break after testifying about hearing Jean singing every morning across the hall.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated Joshua Brown was 27 years old. This has been corrected to 28 years old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

