Man shot dead in Mid-City, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are on the scene of a homicide investigation in Mid-City.

Few details are available at this time.

An initial police report says a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body at the corner of Banks and South Broad Streets in the early morning hours on Monday.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. Detectives are working to gather evidence and identify the victim.

A man on S Broad and Banks was found shot around 3:30 this morning.

