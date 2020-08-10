Man shot dead in St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says

No information on a suspect or possible motive in the killing was released Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the St. Claude area Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers were first notified shortly before 9:40 p.m. of an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Independence Street and St. Claude Avenue.

The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

