Man shot dead in St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says

No information on a suspect or possible motive in the killing was released Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the St. Claude area Wednesday night. 

Authorities say officers were first notified shortly before 9:40 p.m. of an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Independence Street and St. Claude Avenue. 

The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene. 

