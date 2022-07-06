TPSO: Man shot dead in Gray

When Deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Frederick M. Heims Jr, of Gray, dead from gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Terrebonne Parish, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

The Sheriff's Office received a complaint of gunfire near the 100 block of Marietta Place around 9 p.m. on Monday.

When Deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Frederick M. Heims Jr, of Gray, dead with gunshot wounds.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the TPSO, at (985)876-2500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app.

