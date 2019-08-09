NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot Sunday in a residential neighborhood in the Desire Area, police said. The man died from his injuries.

The New Orleans Police Department responded sometime before 4:15 p.m. to the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive after reports of a shooting. They arrived and found the victim, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound to the body.

Police provided an update after initially reporting the shooting, confirming the man died as a result of his injuries.

They are treating the death as a homicide.

NOPD officials have not provided any information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting.