NEW ORLEANS —

A man was shot in the chest during a burglary early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD officials first responded to the call as a shooting, but later learned that the gunshot had been fired during a burglary.

It was unclear Sunday morning if the burglar was the shooter or the person shot.

Police have given few details about the shooting, including the time police were called to the location and if they are looking for a suspect.

The condition of the gunshot wound victim was not released by police.

This is the 15th reported shooting in the New Orleans metro area since Friday night. Several of the other shootings have been fatal, and at least four have involved groups of people being shot.