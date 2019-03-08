TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Sheriff's deputies in Houma believe a man who was fatally shot in a fight outside a bar Saturday morning started the altercation with the suspects, who fled after the shooting.

Around 2:15 p.m., about 15 minutes after Vino's Night Club in the 600 block of Corporate Drive in Houma closed, 30-year-old Andrew Naquin - the victim - and another man reportedly started a fight with three other men, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

The fight quickly turned deadly. One of the three men reportedly shot Naquin, then all three jumped into a silver Dodge Charger and fled the scene, officials said.

Naquin was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

Deputies put out a description of the suspect's vehicle and an off-duty officer who was working security for a nearby casino saw the car driving past on the La. 20 freeway in Thibodaux.

According to authorities, the deputy followed the vehicle and eventually pulled it over in a traffic stop. Three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff's Office, where they were questioned by detectives.

TPSO detectives said they consulted with the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office regarding bringing the case before a grand jury.

No charges were brought against the three questioned people in connection to the incident, TPSO officials said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the TPSO detectives at (985)876-2500.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this report stated that three suspects had been arrested in connection to the shooting. The report has been updated to reflect that three people were questioned while in custody, but no arrests were made