NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach during an armed robbery in the East Monday night.

According to the initial NOPD report, police responded to the 10000 block of Curran Boulevard, off Reed Boulevard in the Little Woods area around 9:35 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a man shot in the stomach during an apparent armed robbery. He was taken to the hospital for treatment by EMS, where his condition was not listed late Monday night.

Police said they are investigating the armed robbery and shooting. No further information was available.

Officials say that anyone with information on crimes in the Greater New Orleans area should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.