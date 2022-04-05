x
Update: NOPD says man wounded in Audubon Park was not shot

NEW ORLEANS — What New Orleans police originally reported as a shooting in Audubon Park, they're now calling an "aggravated battery."

Police originally reported that a man was shot in the park Tuesday night, but later released an update that the man's injury was not caused by a gunshot.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Stick with Eyewitness News and WWLTV.com for the latest information.

