NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but police officials said they believe the man was shot in Central City, near the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Cilo Street.

NOPD officials said the got the called about a shooting at that location just before 5 p.m. A short time later, the man arrived at a nearby hospital with "an unknown number of gunshot wounds."

Officials said an investigation has been opened.

No further information, including the condition or name of the victim, was immediately available.

