NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man was wounded after an early morning shooting in New Orleans' Treme neighborhood Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. in the 900 block of North Villere Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound.

The police department did not say if the man's wound was life-threatening.

