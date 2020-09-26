New Orleans East man wakes up to gunfire, shot in the face through wall

Authorities did not give any indication about the severity of the wound or whether the man was expected to survive.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans East man woke up to gunfire outside his home Saturday morning and was shot in the face through the wall, NOPD officials said.

According to an initial summary of the incident provided by the New Orleans Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was asleep in his home in the 4900 block of Henri Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Shortly after the hour, he was reportedly woken up by the sound of gunfire.

"A shot entered the front wall and the victim sustained one gunshot wound to the face," NOPD officials said.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Authorities did not give any indication about the severity of the wound or whether the man was expected to survive.

