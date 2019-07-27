NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating the fourth shooting reported in the city Saturday, this one involving a male victim in Gentilly, officials said.

Several New Orleans Police Department squad cars were on the scene at the intersection of Metropolitan Drive and Mirabeau Street around 3 p.m., where officials said a man was shot and wounded an hour earlier.

The victim's condition was not immediately listed and officials did not say if he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

Notice of the shooting came around the same time NOPD officials said a juvenile showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities believe that shooting happened in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East.

No further information on that shooting was immediately available Saturday afternoon.

Two men were shot and killed overnight in New Orleans, one in St. Claude and the other in Central City. Homicide investigations were opened into those killings.

SEE: Man found shot to death in car in New Orleans, NOPD investigating

SEE: Man shot multiple times dies from his wounds; 2nd deadly shooting in New Orleans Saturday

Police officials said anyone with information on these crimes should call Crimestoppers at o504-822-1111.