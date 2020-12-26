x
Crime

Man shot in head in Seventh Ward on Christmas

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of St. Bernard and North Claiborne Avenue.
Police tape from a crime scene

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward, Friday night.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of St. Bernard and North Claiborne Avenue.

The initial report said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was brought to University Medical Center by ambulance, according to NOPD.

No further information is available at the moment. 

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

