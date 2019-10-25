NEW ORLEANS — A man told police he was shot in Hollygrove Friday near the Palmetto Canal.

Few details were immediately available around the shooting, but police reported around 2:15 they were investigating the non-fatal shooting.

The victim arrived at the hospital after he was shot in the leg. He told police it happened in the 8700 block of Stroelitz Street.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting. Neither a suspect nor a potential motive were named Friday.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.