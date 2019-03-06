NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating after a man was shot late Sunday night off Morrison Road in New Orleans East.

Police had few details Sunday night besides the location of the apparent shooting, at the corner of Yorktown Dr. and Bunker Hill Road in the Little Woods area.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in the chest at the location. The victim was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Details on his condition were not known.

They announced their investigation around 10:25 p.m.

Officials are immediately calling the incident an aggravated battery by shooting.

No further details were available Sunday night.

Officials ask that anyone with information on crimes in the Greater New Orleans area call Crimestoppers with tips at 504-822-1111.