NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot Monday night in New Orleans East, police said shortly after 10 p.m.

The shooting took place in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near the East New Orleans Regional Library and the Joe W. Brown Park.

Initial reports indicate a male victim suffered one gunshot wound. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

No information on the victim's condition was provided Monday night.

NOPD officials did not provide any addtional information about the shooting.

More Stories:

RELATED: Trump administration proposing tariffs on billions in French imports

RELATED: Alleged Dominican drug kingpin arrested in Colombia

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.