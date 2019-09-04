NEW ORLEANS — Police say someone driving on Morrison Road shot a person in another car, then rammed them into the Morrison Canal on Monday .

According to initial NOPD reports, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Morrison Road and Bundy Road.

The male victim and another person driving down Morrison Road when someone inside another car started shooting at them. The other car then rammed the victim's car, sending into the Morrison Canal, NOPD officials said.



The suspects drove away from the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where his condition was not listed as of Monday night.

Police say the investigation into the incident is underway. No further information was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-111, police said.



