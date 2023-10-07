Man shot in Seventh District, NOPD investigates

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Saturday evening in the 5100 block of Bundy Road in the Seventh District.

NOPD said they received a call at 6:05 p.m. and confirmed the shooting at 6:29 p.m.

Officers say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

NOPD is investigating the incident and no further information is available at this time.