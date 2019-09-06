NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and wounded off of N. Robertson Street Sunday, officials said. It's the third shooting New Orleans police are investigating this weekend.

According to initial NOPD reports, officers responded to the intersection of N. Villere and Congress streets around 5:40 p.m., after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and said he was attacked there.

By 6 p.m., police confirmed the shooting happened in the 3600 block of N. Villere Street. They are investigating the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Few details were immediately available.

The NOPD are investigating another shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in Uptown, after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

An 8-year-old boy was also grazed with a bullet after an argument broke out between two drivers in Central City on Saturday afternoon. Police are investigating that incident, too.

Anyone with information on crimes in the area should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.