NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot Monday morning in the St. Roch neighborhood, police said. 

The New Orleans Police Department responded to an area near I-10 west and Elysian Fields Avenue to investigate a shooting they say happened around 1:45 a.m.

According to initial reports from NOPD, a male victim was shot once. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. 

Police did not provide any information on his condition Monday morning. 

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

