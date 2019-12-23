NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot Monday morning in the St. Roch neighborhood, police said.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to an area near I-10 west and Elysian Fields Avenue to investigate a shooting they say happened around 1:45 a.m.

According to initial reports from NOPD, a male victim was shot once. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

Police did not provide any information on his condition Monday morning.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

