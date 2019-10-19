NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of St. Roch Avenue.

At first glance, one man was shot in the St. Roch neighborhood, a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said.

No information was provided about the victim's condition.

NOPD officials also did not provide any details about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

The NOPD will share new information as it becomes available, the spokesperson said.

