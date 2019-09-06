NEW ORLEANS — A 33-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the stomach in Uptown early Sunday morning, police officials said.

It happened just after two o'clock this morning near Monroe Street and Leonidas Street.

Police did not release much information Sunday but said the man did arrive at the hospital on his own.

The NOPD is investigating the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting, the second of three shooting investigations in New Orleans this weekend.

Police ask that anyone with any information call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.