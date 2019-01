NEW ORLEANS — Police say one man was shot in the back in a shooting in New Orleans' Holly Grove neighborhood overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 8800 block of Apple Street. Shortly after the shooting, the man arrived at a hospital in Jefferson Parish.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.