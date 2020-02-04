NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the chest just off Broad Street Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting homicide.

Initially, the shooting was reported to be in the 2600 block of LePage Street, but that location was changed to the intersection of N Broad and Bayou Road, about a block away.

The report of a man with a gunshot wound to his chest came in around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, but later, an NOPD spokesperson said the victim was dead.

Investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit are working to find out who killed the man and why.

Anyone with information about the shooting call NOPD Homicide Unit Detective at 504.658.5300 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP

