NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the face in Gentilly Thursday night, NOPD officials said.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Prentiss Avenue, near City Park. Officers got the call around 7:50 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was transported to a hospital, but police later sent an update that the man died. It is unclear if he died at the hospital or on the way.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

Anybody with information about the shooting is encouraged ot contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

