NEW ORLEANS – A man was shot and killed in a car in the CBD Tuesday afternoon and three suspects are still at large, according to the NOPD.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Gravier and O'Keefe shortly after 2 p.m.

Eighth District Commander Nicholas Gernon said the vehicle crashed and three other occupants of the vehicle fled after the man was shot. All four were in the same vehicle. Officers, responding to the car crash, found the victim shot in the head. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

According to Gernon, two of the suspects got out the vehicle following the shooting and fled south down Gravier Street and a third suspect fled in a parking garage in the 900 block of Gravier. Gernon said the third suspect appeared to escape the garage through an emergency stairwell, according to security video they obtained shortly after the incident.



According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, the victim is a 35-year-old man who was shot in the head. The car crashed into a wall in the 900 block of Gravier Street.

Police set up a perimeter around the area and are searching for a possible suspect. NOPD said that the scene is being cleared up and that traffic should resume normal patterns as rush hour begins.

A motive or description of the three suspects has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

