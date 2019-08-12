NEW ORLEANS — The man, who was not identified by the New Orleans Police Department, was reportedly shot near the intersection of East Laverne Street and Pines Boulevard.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not give any information about a suspect or possible motivation for the shooting.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

