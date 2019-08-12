NEW ORLEANS — The man, who was not identified by the New Orleans Police Department, was reportedly shot near the intersection of East Laverne Street and Pines Boulevard. 

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. 

Police did not give any information about a suspect or possible motivation for the shooting. 

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

More Stories: 

RELATED: FBI investigating deadly shooting at NAS Pensacola as an act of terrorism

RELATED: White House 'working' on official visit between Trump and Russian Foreign Min.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 05, 2019