NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a homicide in the Leonidas neighborhood.

According to NOPD, a man was shot in the head in the 8700 block of Birch Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The report came in around 8:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. WWL-TV will continue to update it on WWLTV.com and Eyewitness news at 10 as more information becomes available.