NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in the neck on a street off Hayne Boulevard early Thursday morning, New Orleans Police officials said.

It happened in the 7800 block of Michigan Avenue near Wales Street in New Orleans East. NOPD officials said officers were called about a man shot there at 5:55 a.m.

When units arrived several minutes later they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was rushed to the hospital via ambulance, where his condition was not immediately listed.

Police officials opened an investigation into the shooting and said no further details, neither a motive nor possible suspects, were available Thursday morning.

The shooting was the second the NOPD was investigating early Thursday. Around 12:05 a.m., police received reports that a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The unidentified man told officers he was shot at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Louisa Drive, near a stretch of fast food restaurants in Gentilly. Police confirmed the shooting around 1 a.m. and opened an investigation into the attack.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

