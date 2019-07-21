NEW ORLEANS — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot in the neck near the Lower Ninth Ward, police said.

New Orleans police officers responded at 11:22 a.m. to a gunshot wound call in the 1200 block of Tennessee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, but NOPD officials did not give any update on his condition Sunday afternoon.

Police have not said anything about a suspect or potential motive for the shooting.