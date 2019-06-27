NEW ORLEANS —

A man was shot on Marais Street Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting was first reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Marais Street in the Treme, the New Orleans Police Department said. The male victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed the shooting just after 6 a.m.

His condition was not released by police Thursday morning.

NOPD has not given any information about a motive or suspect connected with the shooting.

