GRETNA, La. — Deputies are investigating a non-fatal shooting that hurt one man on Sunday afternoon, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to the initial JPSO report, a man was shot at 520 Wall Boulevard, near the border of Gretna and Terrytown around 3 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene, where they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, officials said. The incident is classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Citizens with information on any crimes in the Greater New Orleans area should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.