NEW ORLEANS -- A man was fatally shot early Monday morning at the Waffle House on Elysian Fields Avenue.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence and information to identify a suspect and motive.

Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

