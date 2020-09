The incident happened Saturday

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning at the Greyhound bus station in Atlanta.

Police said the man "sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest" but did not have further details immediately available.

The call came in for a person shot around 9:30 a.m. this morning.

The APD homicide unit was notified and responded to the scene, police said.

The station is located at 232 Forsyth St. SW in downtown Atlanta.

This is a developing story.