x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot, killed in Costco parking lot Sunday

NOPD said the shooting was called in just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Credit: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that appears to have taken place in Costco's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot in the 3900 block of Dublin Street.

NOPD said the shooting was called in just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time but NOPD will release details as they come in. 

Credit: WWLTV

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: JP deputy injured after scuffle at MSY, couple arrested

RELATED: What is the marching order for the Closing Ceremony at the Winter Olympics?

In Other News

Couple arrested at MSY