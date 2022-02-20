Man shot, killed in Costco parking lot Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that appears to have taken place in Costco's parking lot Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a man was shot in the 3900 block of Dublin Street.
NOPD said the shooting was called in just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.
No further information is available at this time but NOPD will release details as they come in.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
