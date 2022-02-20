Man shot, killed in Costco parking lot Sunday

NOPD said the shooting was called in just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that appears to have taken place in Costco's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot in the 3900 block of Dublin Street.

NOPD said the shooting was called in just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time but NOPD will release details as they come in.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

NOPD: The homicide was a domestic incident. The male shooter was detained. The victim was a 44 year old male. https://t.co/EWXmPVxF3P — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) February 21, 2022