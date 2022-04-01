Man shot, killed in Algiers Friday afternoon; NOPD investigating

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Algiers Friday afternoon, according to New Orleans police.

NOPD Detectives are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Magellan and Tita Streets on April 1. According to police, a man was shot and killed just before 1 p.m.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.